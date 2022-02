Lowndes County man charged with three counts of aggravated assault

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County Grand Jury indicts a man in connection with a shooting investigation.

Charles Jordan is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The indictment alleges the shooting happened on March 13, 2020.

Prosecutors say there were three victims in the incident but no other information was released.

A trial date has not been set.