LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing two charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

Curtis Stroud Jr. is charged with burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors allege the incident happened in January 2020.

Stroud is accused of breaking inside the victim’s home and refusing to let the victim leave.

A court date has not been set for Stroud.