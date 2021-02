LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is indicted on a child sex crime.

Anthony Coleman is charged with molestation.

Prosecutors say the alleged incident happened in July 2020.

The reported victim is under the age of 14.

Coleman was arrested by Lowndes County investigators this past September and was recently indicted by a grand jury.

A trial date has not been set.