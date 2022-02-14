Lowndes County man indicted on child sex crime charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is indicted on a child sex crime charge.

A grand jury indicted Hugh Perkins for computer luring of persons under 18 for sexual purposes.

When Perkins was arrested last November, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI the arrest is the result of an over six month long investigation.

Deputies received a report that accused Perkins of sending nude photographs to a child under the age of 13.

After multiple interviews and other evidence collected he was arrested.

No trial date has been set.