LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man will serve more than a decade in prison for a Lowndes County stabbing.

Damon Cook was sentenced for the aggravated assault charge this week.

He was ordered to spend 12 years in prison.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a home on Mac Davis Road about the November 2016 stabbing.

At the time, investigators said Cook and the victim were arguing over an item.

Cook will be on probation for five years once he’s released from prison.