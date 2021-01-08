Lowndes County man’s murder charge dropped after 1992 homicide

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man’s murder charge is dropped from a 1992 homicide.

Eddie Lee Howard was sentenced to death for the rape and stabbing of Georgia Kemp.

Through several appeals, a new trial was ordered last August by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Justices believe Dr. Michael West’s testimony that Howard bit Kemp should not have been allowed and D-N-A found at the crime scene that didn’t match Howard’s.

Howard’s charge was dismissed Thursday in Lowndes County Circuit Court.