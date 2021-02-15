Lowndes County mobile home catches fire on Monday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Homeless trying to stay warm could have sparked a mobile home fire this morning in Lowndes County.

The blaze started just after 5 AM, just off Gatlin Road.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the mobile home was abandoned and no electricity was connected.

Firefighters believe some homeless people lit a fire inside of the trailer to stay warm and that sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Lowndes County District 2 Volunteer Firefighters put out the blaze.