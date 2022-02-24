Lowndes County murder trial could go to the jury tomorrow

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County murder trial could go to the jury tomorrow.

Donta Kirby is facing a first degree murder charge.

Testimony started yesterday in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Kirby is accused of shooting and killing Lorenze Halthon Jr.

Halthon’s body was found on Burns Road in July 2020.

Kirby was later stopped by a state trooper in Webster County and escaped custody.

A manhunt ensued and Kirby was caught the next day.

That’s when the Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was charged with murder in Lowndes County.

The defense has one more witness to call before closing arguments begin.