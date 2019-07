LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Emergency Management Agency grant is providing additional help for Lowndes County residents.

The $250,000 Disaster Housing Recovery Grant was recently approved.

Money from the grant will be used to purchase materials for restoration projects approved by Community Recovery of Lowndes County.

CRLC is helping Lowndes County residents that still have unmet needs from the February 23 tornado and flooding that occurred earlier this year.