LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Prosecutor and long-time attorney Steve Wallace has passed away.

He wore many hats in the community over the years.

Wallace was also chairman of the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau board.

He graduated from Lee High and went on to study at Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Wallace was also a former public defender.

Memorial Gunter and Peel Funeral home is handling the arrangements.