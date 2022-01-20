Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department hosting vaccine clinic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The vaccine event will offer Moderna, Pfizer, and booster shots are available.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is causing various difficulties within his agency.

“We want to provide this vaccination to the community so we can control the problems that we’re seeing with COVID. It’s running rapid through the county right now. We’ve had our staff that’s had exposures and had to be off from work. It’s costing overtime to backfill the positions,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

If you are receiving your second shot or the booster vaccine, have your vaccine card on hand when you arrive.