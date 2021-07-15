Lowndes County taking steps to improve roads

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County takes one step closer to improving some roads.

The Board of Supervisors approve advertising for bids on the five million dollar project.

- Advertisement -

55 roads scattered across the county’s five districts will see some type of improvement.

The majority of the streets will see an overlay.

County leaders will eventually use internet sales tax money to pay for the costs.

“The board approved to let the bid out. The bid will go out. It usually takes 30 days or so for the bid to go out and come back in to see what contractor is going to get the bid and then we’ll get with the contractor and they’ll commence trying to start the roads,” said Ronnie Birds, Lowndes Co. Road manager. “They will actually do the paving part of it and all the county, itself, us will come back and do the should work and stuff like that. We will work together. It is a pretty big road plan, so it’s not going to get done overnight.”

No confirmed date has been set to start the roadwork.