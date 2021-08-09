Lowndes County tax dispute ends in victory for school board

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County tax dispute ends in victory for the school board.

The school district sued the board of supervisors in a dispute over what constitutes as three point five million dollars in new property.

- Advertisement -

The school says once a fee in lieu agreement is done then that business becomes new property on the county’s tax roll.

Supervisors believe businesses are paying a third of their assessed property taxes during the fee in lieu and once that agreement is done the business will pay its full share of property taxes.

Because of that one-third payment, county leaders say that means the business should not be considered a new property.

Judge Rodney Favor sided with the school district.

Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston says all options, including an appeal, will be discussed at the supervisor’s meeting next week.