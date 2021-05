LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County teen is accused of touching a juvenile.

18-year-old Jacob Gottschalk is charged with molestation.

A grand jury recently indicted him on the charge.

Court documents allege the incident happened this past November.

Those same papers say the alleged victim was 12 at the time of the reported incident.

A trial date has not been set for Gottschalk.