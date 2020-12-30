LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County will ring in the new year with questions on how to handle employees that test positive or need to be quarantined.

The board of supervisors discussed how to handle the issue at its meeting this morning.

Currently, the government allows an employee to take 14 days if they test positive or are in close contact with a person that tests positive.

That order ends on December 31st.

County leaders debated the matter at today’s meeting but made no decision.

A new plan is expected to be presented at Monday’s meeting that could outline new procedures.

Some supervisors also want the county’s sick policy revised.