Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks about Voter ID law validity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The recent decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn Initiative 65 has left some voters with more questions than answers.

Initiative 65 allows medical pharmacies to sell prescription marijuana products.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler argued that the procedure for getting initiative 65 on the ballot was unconstitutional.

The state court agreed.

So that brings the question– what other former initiatives need to be examined?

Some lawmakers argue that previously passed measures could be challenged because they were collected under the same set of rules that have now been deemed unconstitutional.

In 2011, 62% of eligible Mississippi voters approved a law for voters to show photo ID at the polls. The law became effective in June 2014.

Monday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann spoke to the Starkville Rotary Club.

We asked him his opinion of the validity of the voter ID law.

“Well, we are looking at it this morning actually our lawyers are looking at it to see if there is an effect at all. Clearly, Mississippians have adopted voter I.D., it works, the Department of Justice has approved it. If there is some issue with it, I anticipate the legislature adopt whatever we need to in January,” said Hosemann.

