TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann says there are a lot of uncertainities facing lawmakers as they prepare to start a new session in less than one month.

Lt Governor Delbert Hosemann says a strong economy, despite Covid 19, has helped keep the state on solid financial footing.

However, Hosemann pointed out the increase in unemployment, because of Covid 19, has made it tough, not only on state residents, but also on the budget.

Hosemann is hopeful that more people will get back to work, especially with the governor’s promise to not allow any more business shutdowns in Mississippi.

“What’s happened in Mississippi is we’ve put three point one billion dollars in unemployment compensation, from maybe May to September, so that’s running out for our people and we need to have our people get back to work, that’s why I’m pleased to see construction here and people working. When they get back to work we will have a better chance of knowing in January, February March how we will be affected. If we have the same kind of unemployment prior, it will be very difficult on our budget,” Lt Gov Hosemann said.

Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn have both said that a teacher pay raise and a tax cut are possible during the 2021 session, which begins January fifth.

The lieutenant governor made his comments as he was meeting while he was in Tupelo for meetings with economic development leaders.