Macon leaders limit groups in hopes of keeping COVID-19 out of community

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon leaders are limiting groups, hoping to keep COVID-19 out of their community.

Beginning Monday evening, retail businesses, clubs, organizations, places of worship or other gatherings will be limited to ten people.

Restaurants cannot serve food inside buildings. Orders must be to go or curbside.

There are exemptions to the temporary ordinance.

Grocery stores, discount retail stores, banks, health clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, convenience stores, and laundromats are exempt.