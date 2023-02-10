Macon police arrest woman, teenager in connection to murder case

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman and a teenager were charged with killing a Macon man a week after he was shot.

20-year-old Deambershea Bush was charged with first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old is also facing the same charge.

Macon police are not releasing their name, at this time.

London Rupert was shot while driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Street on February 3.

Police Chief Davine Beck said the gunfire came from the side of the street and not inside the vehicle.

Rupert later died at a Jackson hospital.

Bush and the unidentified teen remain in jail without bond.

