MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police have released the identity of the man wanted in connection with a weekend homicide.

Investigators say 33-year-old Henry Benamon is wanted for murder in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Brooks.

The two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Benamon is 5’7″ and weighs 150 pounds. He was released from prison last October after serving time for drug possession and child endangerment.

Family members found Brooks dead in her home Saturday morning. They went to check on her after she had not shown up to work for days or had any contact with family.

If you know where Henry Benamon is, call Crimestoppers or Macon police.