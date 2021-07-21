https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626738375-c038785c48c3e8316aad046748118f4cccdf1069_fl9-720p.mp4
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)- Aliceville's season ended in the 2A quarterfinals in 2020. The Yellow Jackets fell to Mars Hill Bible. They have new leadership...
WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff caught up with Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin ahead of SEC Media Days. Full interview:
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626706085-d18d590999a2c892303a248742b2773de363b6cc_fl9-720p.mp4
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626392056-482b6089ea1f15cc4c5c8f32ebaed48495302efc_fl9-720p.mp4
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Hilltoppers' season ended in the playoffs last year, and head coach Baylor Dampeer's bunch was banged up. This year, they're healthy...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626738375-c038785c48c3e8316aad046748118f4cccdf1069_fl9-720p.mp4
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)- Aliceville's season ended in the 2A quarterfinals in 2020. The Yellow Jackets fell to Mars Hill Bible. They have new leadership...
WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff caught up with Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin ahead of SEC Media Days. Full interview:
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626706085-d18d590999a2c892303a248742b2773de363b6cc_fl9-720p.mp4
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626392056-482b6089ea1f15cc4c5c8f32ebaed48495302efc_fl9-720p.mp4
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Hilltoppers' season ended in the playoffs last year, and head coach Baylor Dampeer's bunch was banged up. This year, they're healthy...