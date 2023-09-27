Macon woman indicted on several charges after deadly shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman was indicted on several charges after a deadly Noxubee County shooting.

20-year-old Deambershea Bush was charged with one count of murder and shooting into a dwelling.

She was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Juaquaious Shanklin was also charged in the case.

The duo were accused of shooting and killing London Rupert this past February.

Macon police said shots were fired on the intersection of Washington Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Two people were inside the vehicle with Rupert when he was shot.

No trial date for Bush has been set.

