Macon woman’s court date postponed in alleged dog attack case

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A court date had been postponed for a Macon woman charged for an alleged dog attack.

Macon police said Lise Nelson’s dog attacked a young boy and sent him to the hospital.

Her court date was rescheduled for March 11 as she is in search of an attorney, according to police chief Davine Beck.

Nelson was charged with violation of city ordinance-vicious dog earlier this month.

The dog was taken and euthanized after the incident.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X