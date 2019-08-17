Maconites host conference to help students work towards their goals

This year the Maconites hosted a 3-day conference to that's designed to transform the next generation, one generation at a time.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Maconites of Noxubee County are celebrating 50 years of service.

Students are brought together to working towards achieving their dreams and goals.

E-3 C-3 stands for educate, equip, empower and communicate, collaborate, and connect.

Maconites has given scholarships to students over 50 years.

Board President Rhonda Cummings says it’s all about changing minds, changing lives, and changing generations.

“We are reaching back, giving back, paying it forward and letting our students know that they matter that they have a purpose and a plan,” said Board President Rhonda Oliver Cummings.

“I think this conference is actually going to help the students really dream a little bit bigger and say you know what we have some examples that have shared their time with us this Saturday morning and it’s possible for me to do the same thing they’ve done,” said guest speaker Dr.Samuel Jones.

Cummings says the Maconites will host a scholarship gala in St. Louis this year.