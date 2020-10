COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – It is never too early to start planning for Christmas.

Main Street Columbus has announced their plans for this year’s holiday events.

Downtown Christmas open house will be November 7th through the 9th.

The holiday farmers market will be on November 21st from 9 a.m. Until noon.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be on Monday, November 30th around 6 p.m. virtually on Facebook live.