Mainly dry work week, still watching the Gulf

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is slated to build back into the region for most of the work week. Lower humidity should take over by Tuesday and allow for some more comfortable nights. A system in the Gulf of Mexico may spin up this week and head our way by next weekend. We’ll continue to watching things closely all week long.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and humid. Some fog is possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Calm wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. There could be a few stray afternoon showers and storms that develop, especially south of the US 82 corridor. The overall chance of rain is 20%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain and storm chances look to go up if a potential tropical system approaches the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and and severe threat could develop but it all depends on what forms and where it ends up going.

