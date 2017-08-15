Man Accused Of Kidnapping Realtor In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is accused of holding a realtor against her will and attempting to sexually assault her.

Kenneth Eugene Fox, 40, of West Point is charged with one count of kidnapping.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell tells WCBI that Fox lured the realtor to show him a home near Aberdeen on Monday.

Cantrell says Fox repeatedly touched the victim’s hand and kissed it.

Knowing she was in trouble, the woman then tried to escape.

“He grabbed her by the waist, I understand, and put his hand over her mouth and told her that he wanted to have sex with an older lady,” explained Cantrell.

The woman eventually talked her way into escaping.

Fox is a registered sex offender.

Cantrell says realtors should never turn their back to anyone while showing a home, let someone know the location and times of their appointments and a scheduled phone call during the appointment.