Man accused of hitting a Tupelo police officer makes first court appearance

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of hitting a Tupelo police officer and crashing into two vehicles is facing several charges.

The incident started with a police pursuit on Wednesday.

37-year-old Benjamin Mangrum of Franklin, Tennessee made his first court appearance today.

He’s faces felony fleeing, simple assault on a police officer, and three drug charges.

Tupelo police say officers tried to stop Mangrum on North Gloster.

The chase ended after investigators say Mangrum’s car hit two vehicles on Main Street and his vehicle crashed in the front of a business.

Mangrum was arrested after running from the scene.

One person had minor injuries in the crash.

Mangrum’s bond is one hundred thousand dollars.