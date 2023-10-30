Man accused of murder faces domestic violence charge in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man facing murder and attempted murder charges in Oktibbeha County now faces a domestic violence charge in Lowndes County.

On Sunday, Lowndes County deputies were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Yorkville Road.

They found a woman who reported being the victim of an assault.

The victim said Benjamin Ray Brownlee, Junior assaulted her while she was in bed, and began choking her to the point she couldn’t breathe.

She tried to get away and call 911, but she said Brownlee took her phone and took her keys before she could drive away.

The victim also said he hit her in the face.

Witnesses at the scene backed up her statements.

Deputies arrested Brownlee. He was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault by strangulation.

Brownlee was out on bond on murder and attempted murder charges in Oktibbeha County.

