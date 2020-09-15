Man airlifted to Jackson after house fire in Sulligent

LAMAR COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – A Man was airlifted to Jackson after his Sulligent home burned down this afternoon.

The Lamar County sheriff’s office says they were called to the scene in the 1800 block of Academy Road at about 12:50 and found the house fully engulfed.

Authorities say they found the man inside with his dog and had an ambulance take him to Columbus before he was airlifted to Jackson.

Fire crews from Molloy, Millport, Sulligent and Vernon were all on the scene along with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Forestry and Ambulance.

Officials called the home a total loss and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.