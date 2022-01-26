Man arrested as felon in possession of a firearm facing more charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm in Tupelo now faces more charges.

On Friday, January 14th Tupelo police were called to the 1300 block of Ida Street for a suspect threatening people with a handgun.

They identified Dominic Vaca as the suspect and seized a gun he had in his possession.

The investigation found that Vaca is a convicted felon. He was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and held without bond.

Since then, police say forensic evidence has come back that reportedly links Vaca to shooting into a dwelling on Nanny Drive, on December 30th, and another shooting on January 6th on South Foster Drive.

No one was injured in either shooting, and no suspect was immediately identified, but the evidence was recovered from both scenes.

Vaca now faces charges of drive-by shooting for the South Foster incident and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling in the shooting on Nanny Drive.

He is being held without bond in the Lee County jail.