Man arrested for alleged credit card fraud in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department made an arrest for alleged credit card fraud.

Earlier this month, officers responded to Comfort Suites about a stolen wallet.

According to Tupelo PD, the victim said they dropped their wallet in the parking lot of the business.

The victim later received notification that a credit card from their wallet had been used at several locations in Tupelo.

After further investigation, 48-year-old Clinton D. Chilcutt of Pontotoc was arrested and charged with two

counts of Credit Card Fraud.

Bond was set at $10,000.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury

