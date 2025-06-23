Man arrested for alleged credit card fraud in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department made an arrest for alleged credit card fraud.
Earlier this month, officers responded to Comfort Suites about a stolen wallet.
According to Tupelo PD, the victim said they dropped their wallet in the parking lot of the business.
The victim later received notification that a credit card from their wallet had been used at several locations in Tupelo.
After further investigation, 48-year-old Clinton D. Chilcutt of Pontotoc was arrested and charged with two
counts of Credit Card Fraud.
Bond was set at $10,000.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury