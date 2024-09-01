Man arrested in Coffeeville for numerous violent felonies

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is captured for numerous violent felonies including murder, 2 counts of 1st-degree domestic assault, 1st-degree criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

On July 22, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, one male victim and two female victims were shot after an argument took place.

The alleged shooter is 34-year-old Desmond Shaw who then fled the scene.

All three victims were taken to the U of L Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for treatment.

One male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the hospital.

The two female victims sustained gunshot wounds and are currently recovering from their injuries.

On July 23, a Jefferson County, District Court Judge issued several arrest warrants for Shaw.

During the investigation, the U.S. Marshal Service, Western District of Kentucky, discovered that Shaw had fled to the Coffeeville, Mississippi, area and requested the assistance of the USMS, Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Oxford Office, in locating and arresting Shaw.

Members tracked Shaw to a home on Wayne Drive in Coffeeville on August 30th.

With the assistance of the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office, Task Force members surrounded the home.

Shaw refused to exit for about an hour.

Shaw then surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

