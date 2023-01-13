Man arrested in Oktibbeha County for setting fire to dog pen

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is accused of setting a dog pen on fire.

Now, he’s facing some serious charges.

Dustin Winfield was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies were called to Self Creek Road, just after midnight Thursday morning about the incident.

The dog did survive the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive but told WCBI that Winfield did know the victims.

More charges are possible.

Bond had not been set for Winfield.

