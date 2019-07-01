Man charged with attacking Lee County officers

TUPELO (WCBI) – An accused murderer faces a new series of charges after he attacked officers inside the Lee County Adult Detention Center. Sheriff Jim Johnson says officers were doing a routine sweep of the jail cells Saturday when 37 year old Antonio Gladney got mad.

- Advertisement -

That’s when he pulled out a homemade shank and lunged at the jailers. Gladney cut one deputy and injured others by kicking and head butting them. The Shannon man, who is charged with killing his mother on Mothers Day 2017, now faces one charge of felony aggravated assault on an officer and three counts of simple assault on an officer.

The four officers attacked all suffered minor injuries and returned to work the same day