LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Plantersville man is free on a $30,000 bond after being indicted by a Lee County grand jury.

Joseph Britt, 36, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 22 near Mooreville when he hit Sherry Buford’s SUV head on.

The popular Oxford teacher was killed at the scene of the February 2018 collision.

Jail records show Britt is charged with felony DUI maiming.