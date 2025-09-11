Man charged with aggravated assault after an Oxford hotel stabbing

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police made an arrest in a hotel stabbing.

31-year-old Orlando Perez, of Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

In information released today, OPD said the incident happened on September 5 at a hotel in the 1500 block of University Avenue.

The call first came in as a disturbance. A victim was found at the hotel with stab wounds.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.