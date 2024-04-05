Man charged with capital murder after infant dies in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An infant boy is dead and now a man is in jail charged with capital murder.

Lafayette County deputies arrested Matthew Brown on Thursday.

In a press release, the agency said deputies were called to County Road 520 about an unresponsive infant back on March 22.

The child was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Brown was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Investigators did not release how the child died or if there’s any relation to Brown.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X