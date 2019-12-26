Man charged with DUI after crashing into CPD officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A driver accused of having four times the legal blood alcohol level crashed into a Columbus Police Department car over the holidays.

Terrence Brock, 39, of Steens, was charged with DUI, operating a vehicle in an inattentive manner and following too closely.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Yorkville Road and Highway 69.

Brock was accused of hitting the back of a police car while it was stopped at a red light.

Both cars were totaled in the crash. The police officer was taken to Baptist Hospital and later released. Brock was also taken to Baptist and then booked into Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Since a Columbus Police Department employee and vehicle was involved in the incident, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.