Man charged with Ole Miss student’s death to enter possible plea

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the men charged with the death of an Ole Miss student in 2022 could know his fate this week.

Seth Rokitka was originally charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury in an October 2022 hit and run that killed Ole Miss student Walker Fielder and critically injured Blanche Williamson.

Rokitka’s truck was found crashed in Marshall County a day after the incident.

He could enter a plea as early as August 25.

