Man charged with shooting from late September

FAYETTE COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – Investigators in Fayette County, Alabama have charged a man in connection to a late September shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

21-year-old Ruben Hedgemon was arrested yesterday by U.S. Marshals in Tuscaloosa. He’s charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say his fired rounds as he was leaving a party in southern Fayette County on September 26th. One person was hit multiple times by the gunfire.

Statements from eyewitnesses led investigators to Hedgemon. He’s in the Fayette County jail on a 100,000 dollar bond.