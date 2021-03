LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man convicted of capital murder in Lowndes County dies in prison.

40-year-old Quintez Hodges died Saturday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

He was sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend’s brother, Isaac Johnson, and kidnapping her back in 1999.

Hodges was also serving time for a burglary conviction.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections did not release how Hodges died but an autopsy has been ordered.