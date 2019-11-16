Man dies after falling while working on cell tower

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators say a man dies after falling several feet while working on a cell tower.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in the Longview community.

Oktibbeha County Fire coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says the man fell about 90 feet.

Rosenhan says an out of state contractor was taking down the cell tower when the accident happened.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the man died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Right now the name is not being released. Sources say the man was a 44 year old from Arkansas.