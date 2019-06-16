Man faces attempted murder charge in Yalobusha County shooting

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A 21 year old man is fighting for his life after Yalobusha County deputies say he was shot in the head. Another man is behind bars facing an Attempted Murder charge.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys says Colten McMinn is accused of shooting another man at point blank range while inside a vehicle.

McMinn was a passenger in the vehicle. Investigators say the two exchanged words before McMinn allegedly pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the Oakland area inside a vehicle at the Shell station on Highway 32.

The victim was flown to a Memphis hospital.

Investigators described the scene as “very intense” and that a large crowd gathered after the shooting.

A relative of the suspect was also arrested and is being charged with assault on an officer.

Saturday, McMinns bond was set at $250,000.

Investigators say if the victim doesn’t survive, the charge against McMinn could be upgraded.