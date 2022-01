Man facing six child sex crime charges in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing six child sex crime charges in Oktibbeha County.

Demarkis Mosley was indicted on six counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors allege the incidents started in the summer of 2018 with a then 12-year-old girl.

Investigators believe more sex crimes happened in 2019 and 2020 with the reported victim.

A trial date has not been set for Mosley.