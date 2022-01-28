Man found guilty in Oktibbeha County for attempted murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is found guilty in Oktibbeha County for attempted murder.

Jurors also found Jessie Carpenter guilty of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

Judge Lee Coleman sentenced Carpenter to 30 years in prison.

Carpenter shot someone in December 2019 on Carver Drive, in Starkville.

Prosecutors say the victim was shot two times and then the gun jammed.

Carpenter will not be eligible for parole because he was sentenced as a habitual offender