Man found guilty of fentanyl trafficking in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury got a drug dealer off the streets.

Christopher Rice was found guilty of three drug charges in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

The most serious of those charges was trafficking fentanyl. He was also convicted of possession of both methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Rice did not appear in court on the second day of his trial, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Judge Michelle Easterling will hand down her sentence when Rice is back in custody.

