Man indicted for capital murder returned to Mississippi

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man indicted for capital murder in Calhoun County is returned to Mississippi.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says 24-year-old Ricco Simmons fled the area to Detroit, Michigan shortly after September 2020.

Simmons was arrested for grand theft auto in Michigan back in 2020 and returned to Calhoun County this morning.

He’s charged in connection with the shooting death and robbery of Deundray Garth.

The shooting happened on Underwood Drive in Derma.

Wanya Harper was also charged with murder in the crime.

Simmons was also indicted by a Calhoun County Grand Jury in an unrelated case for aggravated assault.

He remains in jail.