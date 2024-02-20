Man indicted for manslaughter in deadly Columbus shooting case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County Grand Jury handed down another indictment in a deadly shooting.

Tameron Ward is now charged with manslaughter – culpable negligence.

A trial date had not been set for Ward.

Police originally charged Ward with murder.

He was accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old Sammie Corder back in October 2022.

The shooting happened on 21st Street North.

At the time, Columbus police said they believed Ward was intending to shoot someone else and Corder was an innocent bystander.

Corder was shot in the chest while he was sitting in his car parked in his driveway.

