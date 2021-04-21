Man injured in afternoon Oktibbeha County shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after a shooting on Williams Road in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies roped off sections of the parking lot in front of Jaylow and J.J.’s Hamburgers to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one person was shot and taken to OCH Regional Medical Center.

Investigators scanned the parking lot for evidence Wednesday evening.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation.

We expect to learn more about the investigation soon.