Man injured in shooting near Cookout restaurant in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting at a Starkville fast food restaurant.

Officers with the Starkville Police Department responded to an area near Cookout restaurant on Highway 12 after a call came in around 2:43 Sunday morning.

Officers believe an altercation began in another area within the city and ended near the restaurant.

The victim was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

SPD said the victim was later transported out of the area for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-715.